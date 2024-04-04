San Luis Police Department receives over $1M grant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) recently received $1,160,779 to offer officers overtime pay and mileage to protect the border.

Operation Stone Garden is a federal program that helps protect the border.

This grant also comes from an agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.

San Luis was also named one of the safest cities in Arizona last year.

SLPD is also planning on purchasing another vehicle with the grant money.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.