Yuma County

San Luis Police Department receives over $1M grant

KYMA
By
today at 1:30 PM
Published 1:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) recently received $1,160,779 to offer officers overtime pay and mileage to protect the border.

Operation Stone Garden is a federal program that helps protect the border.

This grant also comes from an agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.

San Luis was also named one of the safest cities in Arizona last year.

SLPD is also planning on purchasing another vehicle with the grant money. 

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

