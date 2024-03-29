YRMC receives $1.5M federal grant secured by Sen. Mark Kelly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will receive $1,500,000 in federal funding from a grant secured by U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.

The purpose of these funds is to enhance the radiation therapy department and expand access to life-saving cancer care.

YRMC said rural healthcare patients don't always have the resources to drive long distances to receive care.

Senator Mark Kelly said this project will improve the quality of life in rural communities by expanding access to treatment and upgrading local healthcare facilities.

"It's a federal investment in our community, it's $1,500,000 that we'll use for major medical equipment. What that will help us do is keep us on the cutting edge of healthcare so we can provide the best healthcare possible for our community," said Robert Trenschel, President and CEO at YRMC.

YRMC said it appreciates Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for their work.

They will use the funds within 30 days of receiving them.