Crunch Fitness announces opening of Crunch Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crunch Franchise has recently announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Yuma, a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Crunch said the gym will feature top-quality cardio and weight-training equipment, group training, personal training, tanning beds, and more.

Crunch said it offers a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising in all different ways.

They currently serve two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states.

"Within this market, there really wasn't a gym that we felt offered everything that Crunch did, you know, and with this space that we have near the mall, it was just a match made in heaven. So we're really looking forward to getting down in the community and starting to impact them in the fitness area," said Calvin Armatas, Crunch Sr. Director of New Clubs.

The gym will be located in the former Sears at the Southgate Mall.

It opens this fall and will start hiring in May.

To reserve your rate as a founding member, visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/yuma.