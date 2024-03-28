Kofa High MCJROTC cadet attends All-Service National Rifle Championship

Hernandez is the first Kofa High School cadet to attend the championship in Port Clinton, Ohio from March 20-24

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local student at Kofa High School is making history as she has qualified for and attended the All-Service Rifle Championship.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Kofa High School's Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (MCJROTC) top marksman, Mildreth Hernandez is the first Kofa cadet to go to the championship.

YUHSD said Hernandez placed 19th out of 36 individuals in the MCJROTC division, 27th out of 101 in the Non-Distinguished Division, and 57th out of 137 overall.

Mildreth Hernandez is a sophomore and is in her second year of shooting.

YUHSD said she has earned the Bronze Distinguished Shooter Badge which is the highest Excellence in Competition points achieved by any Kofa Marksmanship participant in history.

“Being the first person to qualify for nationals made me scared but mostly excited because it meant that all my hard work paid off,” Hernandez said. “It definitely made me more motivated to keep working as hard as I can as well as motivate my team members so that they can get the opportunity to experience that level of competition, rather than staying local.”

She will get the chance to surpass her record at the Civilian Marksmanship Program Western Regionals in Utah in April and possibly qualify for nationals in June.