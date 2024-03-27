Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local elementary school students visit AWC

KYMA
By
today at 1:39 PM
Published 1:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elementary school students from San Luis, Arizona experienced firsthand what it takes to pursue a higher education.

More than 100 fifth graders from Cesar Chavez Elementary School went to Arizona Western College (AWC) to learn what it takes to get into college and what to expect once they enroll at AWC.

"So we have them do mock classes with professors, and other members teach them like a lesson but make it a little more fun and interactive with them. They got to come in. We got a little graduation for them, so they can have a fun experience and have an overall experience what college can be," shared Maiah Meza, AWC Admissions and Recruitment Specialist.

AWC hosts this event twice a year and hopes more schools get involved so more kids can be motivated to go to college.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

