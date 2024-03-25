Regional Center for Border Health faces funding challenges

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton faces a crisis as federal funding to assist migrants is running out.

This funding is crucial for providing health checks and transportation services for migrants to their final destinations.

Amanda Aguirre, CEO and President of the Regional Center for Border Health expressed concern that the current funding will only last for a few more months.

"We anticipate and project this funding might be over, or will end up, by the end of October, September-October of this year; and that depends on the number of people coming across the border that our center is processing," explained Aguirre.

Last summer, the nonprofit saw a surge in migrant numbers, assisting nearly a thousand people daily through 18 buses departing each day. They anticipate a similar influx this summer.

Aguirre emphasizes the importance of supporting migrant centers across the US-Mexico border to prevent migrants from being released into border communities.