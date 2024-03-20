YRMC Health Mentorship Program connects with local schools

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Medical residents at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) have been partnering with students at Yuma School District One for a healthcare mentorship.

Medical residents visited Fourth Avenue Junior High and Roosevelt Elementary School to teach students about health and well-being.

"They’re singing, they’re doing happy things with the physicians," said Physician and YRMC Director and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Kristina Diaz. "And I wonder what long-term effect that will have on those kids having had a doctor present in some of their classes and a doctor present during some of their days just to have lunch with.”

Medical residents went to the school classrooms and sat down to teach students how to live healthily and prepare them for their careers.

“I wonder who will become doctors or medical professionals out of this crew. Or maybe we’re just adding some extra positivity to their life," said Dr. Diaz.

Residents said the program has been just as impactful to them as it has to the students.

“I feel like it impacted me a great deal," said 3rd year medical resident, Ludny Charles. "Just because you know kids- they’re just so impressionable, so it was just nice being a part of their lives and kind of teaching them about medicine. Healthcare in general. And I just feel like I learned a lot from that experience."

The clinic plans to launch phase two of the program later this fall in August with a new remodeled mobile clinic.

Dr. Diaz shared that it will be able to drive up and bring the program right to the front of the schools.