Legislative bills that may affect Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It has been 73 days since the Arizona Legislative Session started as several bills may affect Yuma County.

One includes Senate Bill 1441 which would “provide for the transfer of land and buildings from the Arizona Historical Society to the City of Yuma.”

Another is House Bill 2037 which would extend the life of the Arizona Department of Transportation by eight years.

The other is Senate Bill 1264 which said that “a person may not 6 drill or cause to be drilled any well or deepen an existing well without 7 first filing notice of intention to drill pursuant.”

Another one is House Bill 2124 which is that “agricultural operations, conducted on farmland that are consistent with good agricultural practices and established before surrounding nonagricultural uses are presumed to be reasonable and do not constitute a nuisance unless the agricultural operation has a substantial adverse effect on the public health and safety.”

Including House Bill 2318 which is “the state match advantage for rural transportation fund is established.”

At the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, Lynne Pancrazi brought up the nuisance bill which would, “allow property owners to apply for a property tax refund if the city or locality in which the property is located does not enforce laws or ordinances regarding illegal camping, loitering, obstructing public thoroughfares, panhandling, public urination or defecation, public consumption of alcoholic beverages, and possession or use of illegal substances.”

For example, F-35s that fly over Yuma County could be considered a nuisance due to their loud sound.

