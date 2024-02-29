Skip to Content
Yuma Border Patrol agents discover 29 undocumented immigrants in a vehicle

Courtesy: US Border Patrol Yuma Sector
today at 9:41 AM
Published 10:19 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector said a vehicle was intercepted on the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range and agents discovered 29 undocumented immigrants, including several children.

According to the social media post, agents detected a vehicle crossing the border south of the Foothills early Wednesday morning.

Agents used a drone and monitored the situation as agents responded to the area.

The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector said the agents then found the 29 undocumented migrants and that prosecuting or removal proceedings have been initiated against all vehicle occupants.

