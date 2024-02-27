U.S. Senate candidate Sheriff Mark Lamb visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Senate race is heating up in Arizona with one candidate making a pit stop today in Yuma.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Arizona in April of last year saying he's cracking down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

“I’m concerned about the direction of the country. I’m concerned about the border, I’m concerned about the economy, I’m concerned about crime on the rise and it’s consistent of what other Arizonians and Americans are feeling,” shared Lamb.

Lamb started his day in Yuma meeting with local farmers, learning how he could address their concerns if elected.

“How the border is affecting their businesses, how the water issue is always an issue here in Yuma and in Arizona in general so it was great getting to hear their perspective what it is that they would expect and like to see from their representatives in Washington D.C.,” stated Lamb.

The candidate said being a sheriff is what qualifies him best for the position as the U.S. Senator for Arizona.

“There’s no other candidates that will bring the experience dealing with the border issues that I would bring or the relationships and the connections with the people it’s going to take to fix this issue,” said Lamb.

The sheriff said while Pinal County is not on the U.S.-Mexico border, it has a number of active drug and human smuggling routes through remote desert terrain, exposing him to border issues firsthand.

“Senate and congress have more work to do to fix immigration and make it more common sense, easier for good people that do want to come to this country and make it harder for the people that are coming illegally,” said Lamb.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) currently holds the seat but she hasn't announced if she's running for re-election.

Lamb will be running against Kari Lake for the Republican nomination.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego is seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate.