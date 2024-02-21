Water and wastewater rate hike vote tonight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will vote on whether to increase the water and wastewater utility rates on Wednesday.

The possible rate increase would be about 3.5% each year over five years.

The average customer would see a water rate increase of about $2.50 to their utility bill each year.

“No one wants anything wrong with the utility, no one wants questionable water, something wrong with their wastewater service so this will ensure that we have the revenues to invest in that so we keep the high-quality water that we expect,” said the Director of Utilities, Jeremy McCall.

The last water and wastewater utilities increase was in 2019.

We’ll have an update for you tonight at 10 p.m.