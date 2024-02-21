Skip to Content
Water and wastewater rate hike vote tonight

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will vote on whether to increase the water and wastewater utility rates on Wednesday.

The possible rate increase would be about 3.5% each year over five years.

The average customer would see a water rate increase of about $2.50 to their utility bill each year.

“No one wants anything wrong with the utility, no one wants questionable water, something wrong with their wastewater service so this will ensure that we have the revenues to invest in that so we keep the high-quality water that we expect,” said the Director of Utilities, Jeremy McCall.

The last water and wastewater utilities increase was in 2019.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

