City of San Luis offering free tax preparation services

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 5:55 PM
Published 6:03 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is offering a free tax preparation program this tax season.

The "VITA" program provides free tax preparation services for underserved communities.

These services help people like our elderly, low-income individuals, people with disabilities, and those with limited English.

"So for over ten years, the city of San Luis has partnered with the Catholic Community Services to bring the volunteer income tax preparation program to the community. This program, the VITA program, has helped in the last year itself, over six hundred taxpayers," said Francia Alonso, Public Information Officer for San Luis.

These services will be available through April.

To find out where you can get these free services, visit sanluisaz.gov.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

