Skip to Content
Yuma County

Man accused of armed robbery is back in court

KYMA
By
today at 8:23 AM
Published 9:51 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 23-year-old Angel Morales will be returning to court Tuesday to see if he will be formally charged after being accused of an armed robbery incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 14, when Morales and another man allegedly approached a 51-year-old man and stole his wallet and car keys at gunpoint.

The victim surrendered the items and the two suspects left with the vehicle.

In the early morning of February 15, officers arrested Morales.

They booked him for multiple felony charges such as Armed Robbery, Theft of Vehicle, and Possession of Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor. 

He also has a bond of $250,000.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content