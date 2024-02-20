Man accused of armed robbery is back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 23-year-old Angel Morales will be returning to court Tuesday to see if he will be formally charged after being accused of an armed robbery incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 14, when Morales and another man allegedly approached a 51-year-old man and stole his wallet and car keys at gunpoint.

The victim surrendered the items and the two suspects left with the vehicle.

In the early morning of February 15, officers arrested Morales.

They booked him for multiple felony charges such as Armed Robbery, Theft of Vehicle, and Possession of Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor.

He also has a bond of $250,000.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.