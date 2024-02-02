Skip to Content
Yuma County

Mixed martial arts fight night at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 3:11 PM
Published 4:09 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) is hosting a mixed martial arts event for service members and their families.

The event features 18 amateur fighters, as well as an MMA host and DJ.

The Operations Chief for MCCS explained why those on the base are looking forward to the event.

“It’s actually going to be a legitimate bout we’re looking forward to it because as everybody knows the Marine Corps has a martial arts program and so it gives us a chance to see what that looks like on a higher level,” said Chief Michael Southward.

The doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the fights are scheduled to start close to 7 p.m.

