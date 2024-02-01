Skip to Content
Yuma County

Man arrested for placing recording device at local park restroom

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 5:19 PM
Published 5:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 29-year-old man was arrested for multiple felony offenses and is accused of placing a recording device in a restroom at Sanguinetti Memorial Park.

The Yuma Police Department said officers responded to a report of a recording device found in a restroom at Sanguinetti Memorial Park at 701 W. 22nd Street on October 14, 2023.

The person who reported the incident gave the device that was found in the restroom to the officers.

Yuma police said detectives confirmed the device had recording capabilities and a suspect picture was found on the device.

On Tuesday evening, officers were able to find the person who matched the suspect's picture who was identified as James Burgin.

The 29-year-old man was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center and is still in custody.

If you or anyone else has information on this case, contact Yuma police at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. 

If your information leads to an arrest, you can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

