IRS launches a new free tax-filing program

IRS Direct File pilot is currently limited and will officially launch in March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tax season has officially started and Arizona is one of the 12 states that has been selected to participate in a new free tax-filing program, Direct File, put on by the IRS.

For individuals to file their 2023 federal tax return, they will need to report certain types of income including credits, deductions, and income.

In order for individuals to use the IRS Direct File, they must live in one of the 12 participating states"

California

Arizona

Texas

Wyoming

Florida

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Hampshire

New York

South Dakota

Tennessee

Washington

The IRS Direct File pilot does not prepare state tax returns.

However, the Arizona Department of Revenue and Coding for America has launched a platform where individuals can file their state tax returns.

According to the IRS, the pilot will only be available to a certain amount of people and will be officially launched in March 2024.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18, 2024.

To learn more, go to irs.gov and directfile.irs.gov.