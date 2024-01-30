Reintroduction of SSI Restoration Act

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, along with others, including Rep. Ruben Gallego, have reintroduced the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act.

It intends to make it easier to collect security benefits and help keep those who receive it out of poverty, while also improving access to the program.

One Yuma visitor shared how helpful it is to get a social security check.

“It’s income, I mean, it’s the income that you earn by working your whole life. A lot of people think it’s a handout. It’s not a handout, it’s taken out of your paycheck your whole life so that you can collect it in your old age,” said Yuma visitor Nick Ellioff.

The Social Security program has largely been unchanged since 1972.