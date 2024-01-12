Triple murder suspect back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering three people in September 2022 made another appearance in court.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna allegedly killed three people on the same day in Yuma County.

Osuna joined his lawyer for a case management conference.

Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

One of the murders happened on Mohave Lane in Yuma while the other two occurred in a rural area north of Somerton.

Osuna is in custody without bond, his next court appearance is set for early next February for a final management conference.

We'll be there and provide you with an update on this triple-murder case.