Local high schools to host Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School and Cibola High School will co-host the first-ever Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said the two-day event will begin on Friday, December 8.

It will feature a dozen girls soccer teams from around Yuma, Imperial, and Riverside counties and will start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

There will be pool play games throughout the day and knockout round games on Saturday, said YUHSD.

“We are excited to host the Great Southwestern Shootout,” Kofa Athletic Director Joe Daily said. “We have some incredible talent in girls soccer in the Yuma community, and hosting 24 games in two days is beneficial for all of our girls. This tournament will be a great showdown between the Yuma and Imperial Valley soccer programs.”

YUHSD said all games will take place at Kofa and Cibola, entry for individual games will cost $5 and a tournament pass is available for $15.

The tournament pass must be purchased before the start of the first game and will allow entry into all tournament games, said YUHSD.

Kofa girls soccer coach Joseph Kochis said the tournament will help all local soccer programs in many ways.

“Hosting a tournament in the district does wonders for all of us in the soccer community,” Kochis said. “Our soccer programs will get extra games without the burden of trying to raise money for two tournaments out of town. To my knowledge, this is the first tournament hosted here for the varsity girls soccer programs and I am excited to see how it grows over the next few years.”

YUHSD said the 12-team field includes Kofa, Cibola, Yuma High, San Luis, Gila Ridge, Yuma Catholic, Palo Verde, Calexico, Imperial, Vincent Memorial, Holtville, and Southwest.

Schedules, brackets, photos, and player of the game announcements can be found on the tournament's social media pages.

Instagram: GreatSWSoccerShootout and Facebook: Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout.