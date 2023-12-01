BLM performing maintenance on salinity canal access road near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation (BLM) said it is preparing and improving a maintenance road adjacent to the Bypass Canal between County 15th and the southern International Boundary.

There are signs to divert drivers from the maintenance road to a contiguous levee road, said BLM.

BLM said the equipment staging for the project will be in their fenced stockpile at the intersection of County 15th and the Levee Road.

Repair work should be finished by early March 2024.

According to BLM, the road is primarily used by their operations and maintenance staff, the Customs-Border Patrol, and the public for canal access, recreation, and farming purposes.