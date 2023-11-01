ADOT announces lane restrictions and ramp closures on I-8 in Wellton

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be lane restrictions and ramp closures along Interstate 8 in Wellton on Thursday.

The restrictions will happen from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Here are the following restrictions:

Westbound I-8 between milepost 29 and Avenue 29E will be reduced to one lane.

Westbound I-8 on-ramp at Avenue 29E will be closed. Drivers can use Avenue 36E (Exit 37) as a detour.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph.

A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

There will be maintenance crews to repair the guardrail.

Please use caution when around construction personnel, obey posted speed limits, and plan ahead for delays.