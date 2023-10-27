Local high school hosts Fentanyl awareness presentation for students

Students got to learn about drug prevention, Narcan, and other drug-related topics

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School and U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector hosted a presentation to educate the community about the dangers of Fentanyl.

The presentation also discussed how important law enforcement and educators play in addressing the issue of Fentanyl.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said the presentation provided information on drugs, characteristics of an overdose, prevention, how Narcan is used to reverse Fentanyl overdoses and other drug-related topics.

“The students had a good reaction to the presentation,” SHS School Resource Officer Juan Zazueta said. “This presentation helps create awareness and provides information on the dangers of Fentanyl.”

“Yuma Union High School District is committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to educate and inform our students and staff of the dangers of Fentanyl within our community,” YUHSD Health and Safety Director Henry Gonzalez said. “Given the close proximity to the U.S. and Mexico border, Yuma County is considered a high-intensity drug trafficking area for illicit drugs. Collaborative drug awareness and education efforts among law enforcement and YUHSD are essential to the district's strategy to reduce the impact of drug use on our campuses and community.”

YUHSD said they have conducted bi-annual Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals since 2018.

They have participated in the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition task force, partnered for parent presentations by first responders and judicial officials at San Luis High School, and community presentations at various schools across Yuma County.

And have conducted multiple in-school presentations for students in coordination with law enforcement agencies including the Yuma Police Department, the San Luis Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.