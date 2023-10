YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona at Work is hosting a job and education fair on Wednesday, October 4.

It’ll be at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on Avenue 3E right by Interstate 8.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans, active military, and their spouses get priority admission.

Scan the QR code to register or register at events.ypic.com.