Colorado River Citizens Forum meeting discusses additions to water treaty

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River Citizens Forum hosted a public meeting Wednesday, where professor Karl Flessa talked about the U.S. Mexico Water Treaty of 1944.

More specifically, he highlighted the environmental benefits of the additions made to the treaty in 2010.

While also discussing who was responsible for helping with these environmental benefits.

“A good news story on several fronts, sort of how a combination of international collaboration… a little bit of water and a whole lot of work and care by people in the field is bringing back some of the riverside habitats in the Colorado River delta,” said Professor Flessa.

The additions to the treaty expire in 2026.

Professor Flessa and the rest of the organization will definitely be looking into whether the addition will be renewed or changed.