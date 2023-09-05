Online children safety tips and things to look out for

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - FBI Phoenix announced that they want to educate parents and students on how to safely search and be online as kids go back to school.

They have a free computer literacy program called "Safe Online Surfing" for kids from third to eighth grade.

I talked to a local mom about how she makes sure to not just keep herself safe on the internet but also her kids.

She said having parental controls is key because it lets her monitor what her daughter is trying to download online and who is sending her friend requests.

Here are some helpful tips for parents from the FBI:

Talk to your kids about what kinds of information, photos and videos are appropriate to post online—and what’s not.

Remind them that one picture to a friend can lead to an entire school seeing that photo.

Teach your kids how to limit the information they put online. They shouldn’t be posting their full name, date of birth, and school information on social media platforms.

Explain that free software, apps, and downloads can be illegal, and some may open up your phone and computer to potential malware attacks.

