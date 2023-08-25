San Luis council member appointed to Border Trade Alliance

Border Trade Alliance addresses important issues affecting the nation's northern and southern borders

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis announced Council member Tadeo A. De La Hoya has been appointed to the Border Trade Alliance Board of Directors.

The Border Trade Alliance is a non-profit organization that allows participants to address critical issues affecting North American trade, travel, and security.

The alliance has over 4.2 million public and private sector representatives and is also North America's premier authority on the nation's border issues.

"I want to thank Mayor Riedel and my fellow Council Members for appointing me," stated Council Member Tadeo A. De La Hoya. "In furthering the mission and vision of the BTA, I will pull from my experience and knowledge gained from the National Association of Latino Elected Officials and the Arizona School Boards Association," he added. “I truly am honored to represent my community on a national level,” he concluded.

"As a border community that sees tourism and trade every day, it is critical to have a city official serve on this board," stated Mayor Nieves Riedel. "Thank you for stepping up to the plate; you will do great," she concluded.

For more information on the Border Trade Alliance, visit https://www.thebta.org/