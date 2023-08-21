Yuma Mayor Nicholls invites community for business-based conversations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Douglas Nicholls is going to host a series of forums focused on a different sector of local commerce and invites the community to join the conversation.

The City of Yuma said Business Conversations with Mayor Nicholls will serve as a platform for business owners and consumers to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue, or simply participate by listening.

The meetings will feature topics on the needs of the business community.

Below is the list of the meetings all scheduled for 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. on a Tuesday at City Hall:

Aug. 22 (Room 190) – Hospitality, tourism and retail.

Sept. 12 (Room 142) – Manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

Sept. 26 (Room 190) – Education and nonprofit sectors.

Oct. 10 (Room 190) – Financial sector.

Oct. 24 (Room 190) – Medical, personal services and professional services.

The community can register at YumaChamber.org.

“It is key to be connected and in tune with the business community in Yuma to both be an effective voice for the people and to strive for greater economic growth opportunities. In order to be that voice, my aim is to provide a venue for simplified engagement to supplement emails, calls, and City Council meetings for that type of two-way communication,” Mayor Nicholls said.

For more information, email sheryl@yumachamber.org or call 928-782-2567.