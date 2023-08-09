Full agenda on YUHSD meeting

Some interesting items on Wednesday evening's agenda for the Yuma Union High School District meeting.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A packed house for the first Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) meeting since school resumed.

A full agenda with discussions on money, student dropout prevention, and the migrant education program.

“We have a dropout rate that continues to decline. We are at 2.14 percent for the 22-23 school year which is approximately 4 percent lower than the state average. We particularly want to highlight Vista High School has its lowest dropout percentage ever," stated Eric Patten from YUHSD.

A few action items that were approved included pay increases for substitute teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

Two decisions were approved involving Somerton High, one authorizing a construction company for building additions and consideration to amend a contract for the design of the performance gym.