High school anti-bullying app allows students to anonymously report bullying and safety concerns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District has partnered up with Anonymous Alerts to provide a way to anonymously report bullying and safety concerns through a website link and app, making it super simple and fast.

You can visit the Yuma Union High School District website, click on the “Anonymous Alerts” button and submit there or click HERE.

The Anonymous Alerts app can also be downloaded from the Apple Store, Google Play, or Chrome store.

To send a report from your phone: