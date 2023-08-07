Skip to Content
Yuma County

High school anti-bullying app allows students to anonymously report bullying and safety concerns

MGN
By
today at 9:55 AM
Published 10:06 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District has partnered up with Anonymous Alerts to provide a way to anonymously report bullying and safety concerns through a website link and app, making it super simple and fast.

You can visit the Yuma Union High School District website, click on the “Anonymous Alerts” button and submit there or click HERE.

The Anonymous Alerts app can also be downloaded from the Apple Store, Google Play, or Chrome store.

To send a report from your phone:

  • Download the Anonymous Alerts app.
  • Start the App, enter the activation code: yumaunionhsd
  • Send important reports to school officials.
  • Add a screenshot, photo, or video about the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content