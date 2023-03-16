Job fair for public service opportunities

Arizona @ Work is inviting you to their First Responders and Law Enforcement Job Fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Agencies from the federal, state, and local level all have openings.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can meet them all in one place, at the MLK Jr. Youth Career Center in Yuma.

With multiple cities, reservations, and the international border all within Yuma County, there are plenty of opportunities to have a career in public service.

“Instead of people coming to separate agencies to look for employment they can come here,” Patrick Goetz from Arizona @ Work said.

Goetz adds just because you work in this field doesn’t mean the job is dangerous.

“They’re looking for detention officers, support staff, clerical," Goetz said. "All types of positions are open.”

One of the agencies at the fair will be the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Sergeant Lori Franklin just celebrated 20 years with YPD and says her work has been rewarding every step of the way.

“If you want a job simply to help your community and really feel good about your community, talk to the agencies there, find the one that best fits you,” Franklin said.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register online.

Attending Agencies: