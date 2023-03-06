Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
today at 7:13 AM
Published 9:09 AM

City of Yuma to host vintage base ball tournament

Colorado River State Historic Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Historic Park and Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club will host a vintage base ball tournament.

Per a press release, the tournament will take place at the park on Saturday, March 11 from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Vintage base ball teams from around Arizona will gather in Yuma for the tournament.

The teams that will participate in the tournament are the following:

  • Yuma Aces
  • Higley Haymakers (Phoenix)
  • Mesa Miners
  • Phoenix Senators
  • Tucson Saguaros
  • Bisbee Black Sox
  • Peoria Smelters
Photo Credit: Colorado River State Historic Park

“We have wanted to bring a vintage base ball game to the park for a long time and were really excited to hear of the newly formed Yuma Aces Club,” said Tammy Snook, park manager. “It has been great to partner with them in bringing this fun event to the Yuma community.”

However, the rules and regulations of a vintage base ball game is different from modern day baseball.

“We use wooden bats, there are no gloves allowed, you can catch the ball on a bounce to get an out, and a bystander can catch the ball and get an out,” said Darci Peralta, organizer and captain of the Yuma Aces.

To learn more about the tournament, read the press release below.

Vintage-Base-Ball-Tournament-Press-ReleaseDownload
Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content