ADOT to restrict I-8 and US 95 lanes in March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead as they restrict westbound lanes on Interstate 8 (I-8) and US 95.

ADOT says that the lane restrictions for I-8 will occur on Wednesday from 7:00am to 3:00pm. They expect drivers to expect the following restrictions:

Westbound I-8 between 16th Street and Avenue 3E will be reduced to one lane.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

ADOT also says that they will do daily lane restrictions on US 95. This will occur on Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10, from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

This will be part of the US 95: Mileposts 67 to 80 Pavement Life Extension project; crews will do a final stripping application and pavement marking for the road.

Due to this, ADOT advises the following:

Flaggers and a pilot truck will direct motorists through the work zone.

A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour.

Lane restrictions will be in five-mile increments.

While these road construction project will occur on two different weeks, ADOT wants all drivers to plan for delays, obey the posted speed limits and traffic control devices, and use caution around road crews.