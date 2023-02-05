Skip to Content
Two Rivers Renaissance Faire concludes its weekend of fun

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weekend of fun wrapped up during day three of the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

The 17th annual event brought medieval England culture on Yuma soil. 

Shows, dining, and ceremonies captured the early day excitement. That and the anticipation of the famed cannonball launch contest.

Not only that, there was a stage for the jousting competition and archery lessons for kids.

The event is designed to share the culture and history that transformed the new world in Yuma's backyard.

"We think of the medieval time of being the dark ages, and it was a hard time. But you know as we venture into the renaissance, it's much as it is now, an innovative time. There were a bunch of new things happening and technology was jumping ahead," said Desiree Foster, Duchess of Tamzenbrook.

All admission proceeds will be donated to educational funds to help support Yuma Public Schools.

