YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike

YCAT bus drivers negotiated on a contract deal - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations.

Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by at least 30% but they settled for an overall 18% increase across the board over three years for all operators, dispatchers and mechanics.

The vote passed by 88%.