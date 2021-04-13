Kofa junior raises funds for seniors’ caps and gowns

Yuma County

Student body president finds way to share the love with graduating class

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Kofa High School junior wants to make sure his senior classmates get to accept their diplomas in style, and he wants to make sure they do it for free. Those simple desires launched the "Grant a Gown" project.

Isaac Navarette came up with the idea. Navarette, who's also student body president, decided to find a way to pick up the tab for his predecessors' graduation garb, particularly those who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it.

“We’ve all had a rough time this year, and our seniors deserve a little more love,” he said. “It feels good to do good and help those around us.”

He points out that each year, more than a hundred Yuma seniors, don't have the money for the traditional attire. Navarette wants to change that.

He sent out scores of donation letters to local businesses and individuals asking them to pay for a single student's cap and gown. Each set costs between $30 and $50. He then matches donations with seniors.

“Students in need can submit a request,” Navarrete said. “And on a first-come basis, we will review these requests and get in contact with the student.”

Those who'd like to submit a request can visit this site. Those who'd like to make a donation can visit @grantagownyuma on Facebook or Instagram.