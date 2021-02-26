Local Links: Party supply business tries to make ends meet

Yuma County

Creativity may be the key to surviving coronavirus pandemic - News 11's Crystal Jimenez explains

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jay's Party Rentals in Yuma was at what seemed like the height of it's success right before the pandemic. But when the coronavirus brought social events to a halt, the rental business took a hit.

The company has been fulfilling local party needs since 2010. Starting from the ground up, Javier Gallaga offered a variety of rental services.

The party business was thriving, until the pandemic forced people to cancel their events.

Gallaga said the very first week the government forced businesses to shut down, customers began calling in for their refunds.

Unable to pay them back, which would have resulted in the business closing for good, Gallaga said he compromised and offered his customers a credit for a future party.

Since March 2020, Gallaga said he has lost 66% of the businesses sales.

The remaining percent however were from people who began planning socially distant ways to celebrate birthdays, graduations, etc.

Jay's Party Rentals took a pivot from making backdrops and balloon garlands as main tables for parties, to making backdrops available to be propped on sidewalks, as cars passed by with balloon garlands attached to their cars.

The business also cut costs wherever possible.

Friday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks with the owner of Jay's Party Rentals on how he's managed to keep the lights on.