Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Published 5:57 pm

Drive-thru registration to begin for YUHSD freshman

SLHS Registration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Yuma Union High School District released its schedule for its schools offering drive-thru registration through the month of February for incoming freshmen.

  • San Luis High School
    • Feb. 9 (last names M-Z) 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Feb. 11 (all names) 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Gila Ridge High School
    • Feb. 17 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Yuma High School
    • Feb. 23- 25 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Kofa and Cibola High School have not announced the dates for drive-thru registration.

Those taking part should bring a parent/guardian ID, the student's birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of Arizona residency.

Parents and guardians can also register their kids through the district's online portal found here.

Education / News / Top Stories

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content