Drive-thru registration to begin for YUHSD freshman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Yuma Union High School District released its schedule for its schools offering drive-thru registration through the month of February for incoming freshmen.

San Luis High School Feb. 9 (last names M-Z) 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Feb. 11 (all names) 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gila Ridge High School Feb. 17 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Yuma High School Feb. 23- 25 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Kofa and Cibola High School have not announced the dates for drive-thru registration.

Those taking part should bring a parent/guardian ID, the student's birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of Arizona residency.

Parents and guardians can also register their kids through the district's online portal found here.