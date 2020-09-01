Yuma man connected to fatal motel shooting formally charged

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man arrested in connection to the Aug. 22 fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel returned to Yuma Justice Court via video feed Monday afternoon for his arraignment.

24-year-old Izak Lucero was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him.

He was charged with five felony charges including: alleged second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are felonies.

YPD says officers were on the lookout for 24-year-old Izak Lucero when they spotted him last week. The car Lucero was in failed to stop, and police say after a brief chase that ended off of 41st Avenue, he was taken into custody.

Lucero’s next court appearance – a preliminary hearing – has been scheduled for Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., in the event that no probable cause is found for his case to move on to Superior Court.

He remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

During a previous hearing, state attorneys described Lucero to be a very dangerous man. State attorneys say they have eyewitness accounts, along with video footage that showed him committing the crime on Saturday.

Court records show in 2014, Lucero served jail time after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2018 he was charged with criminal damage and served time as well.