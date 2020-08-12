Volunteers brave high temperatures to provide kids with school supplies

Yuma County

3rd Annual Kuttyz Back to School Takeover distributes hundreds of backpacks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Devoted community members stood out in the blazing heat Wednesday morning to give back to their community.

The 3rd Annual Kuttyz Back to School Takeover provided hundreds of families with the supplies kids need for the new school year. In a matter of hours, volunteers gave away 1,000 brand new backpacks filled with classroom essentials.

Several local businesses teamed up with non-profits like Amberly's Place to make the yearly drive possible.

Most of the families waiting in line told News 11's Carmen Valencia they were overwhelmed with gratitude. Many had lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, and couldn't buy their kids they supplies the need.



“Everyone is happy that someone cares enough to do this. We just keep getting cars, they come up and say how many backpacks they need and one of us goes out and gives it to them.” said volunteer Alex Osuna.



“I think everyone right now could really use good news and some positivity. It feels good to see a smile on everyones faces that are pulling up." said Mark Girous, the area director for Applebee's.

Applebee's donated all the backpacks. The restaurant chain even included a free kids meal.