Murder suspect makes court appearance

January 13, 2025 5:49 PM
Published 9:08 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of stabbing and killing a 28-year-old man in Calipatria made his first court appearance.

22-year-old Johvan Herrero is facing one count of murder after 28-year-old Nicholas Spence was found stabbed in early January. Spence died at the scene.

Herrero was advised of his rights and the charges against him last Tuesday.

Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez talks about his charges: "He is being charged with murder and we are also looking at possibly adding charges for assault with a deadly weapon or assault with great bodily injury which is an enhancement...all of those are strike offenses."

Herrero is being held at the Imperial County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

25-year-old Xochitl Rendon was also arrested in connection to the murder and also appeared in court.
Rendon is being charged with accessory after the fact. She's also being held at the Imperial County Jail and her bail was set at $50,000.

Rendon will be back in court later this month and Herrero will be back in court in early February.

