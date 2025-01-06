Skip to Content
Two arrested for the murder of a Calipatria man

UPDATE (1:19 PM): The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) confirms that Spence was stabbed.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Authorites in Imperial County have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a Calipatria resident.

In a press release, the Calipatria Police Department (CPD) responded to the area of Railroad and Delta Streets at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a man lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, the press release said they found the man unresponsive and "emergency medical lifesaving measures were performed," but the man, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Spence of Calipatria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The press release then says CPD called the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) to take over the investigation "due to the severity of circumstances."

ICSO's North County Patrol Division, according to the press release, immediately responded to the scene, and determined it to be a suspicious death "based upon a preliminary investigation and evidence located at the scene," prompting ICSO's Investigations Unit to respond and conduct an investigation into Spence's death.

The press release says ICSO conducted a "follow up investigation to identify and locate the person(s) involved," leading them to identify a 22-year-old Niland man as a person of interest in Spence's death.

On Sunday, at around 9:00 a.m., ICSO's Patrol Deputies found and arrested the man "during a traffic stop" in Niland.

The press release then says the man was arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail for murder and assault with a deadly weapon, with a bail being set at $1 million, while a 25-year-old Niland woman was also arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail for being an accessory to the crime, with a bail being set at $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call ICSO at (442) 265-2105.

