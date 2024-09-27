Skip to Content
Imperial County

Calexico announces departure of city manager

City of Calexico
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico has announced the departure of its city manager.

The city sent a press release in the last hour, saying Esperanza Colio Warren’s last day as city manager was Friday, September 27.

The city said the separation was mutual.

This was after the city council put her on paid administrative leave in June.

No reason was ever given as to why that happened.

Earlier this year two of its council members were recalled.

All of the seats on the council are up for election this year.

