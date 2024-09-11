El Centro DMV office reopening this week

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that the El Centro DMV office is reopening soon.

In a press release by KYMA, the office, located at 233 North Imperial Avenue, will reopen on Thursday, September 12, one month after temporarly closing it down for remediation.

The DMV says, "Prior to reopening, the DMV performed thorough air quality tests to ensure the environment meets stringent health and safety standards required for both staff and the public."

The DMV also says residents in the area are encouraged to use the reopening to "for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application."

"Starting May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or another federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver's license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases," the press release says.

