DMV El Centro Office to temporarily closed for remediation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) has issued a press release regarding the temporary closure of the DMV in El Centro.

The press release says the El Centro Office, located at 233 N. Imperial Avenue, has closed temporarily for remediation.

While a reopening date has not yet been determined, DMV customers, according to the press release, can visit the Brawley office, located at 173 W. Main Street "for in-person services."

For more information on how you can visit the DMV digitally, click here.