Real ID to be required to board flights next year

today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:41 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Changes are coming to travel requirements if you want to fly within the United States. Starting in May 2025, an extra document beyond a state-issued driver's license, will be needed to board flights.

All US travelers will be required to have the official document, known as a "Real ID," on hand when traveling domestically by air, unless they want to travel with their passport instead.

The intiative was intitally slated for enforcement beginning in May 2023, but the deadline was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS Moneywatch reporter Megan Cerullo joined CBS News 24/7 to discuss the requirements and how to obtain the IDs.

"It's important that you need a few documents. You need to bring these documents with you. When you submit an application, you need to provide proof of citizenship, proof of residence, and a social security card. So, make sure you have all those documents in order," Cerullo shared.

For more information on Real ID, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

