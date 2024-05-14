Local school celebrates student achievements and drumline success

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Heber Elementary School celebrated its students' achievements and success of the Heber Hawks Drumline at a ceremony.

The special ceremony was held on Monday, May 13, and family, friends, and the community attended.

Here are the following 2024 Distinguished Award Recipients:

Musicianship Award: Kailan Salazar and Brianna Loreto

Longevity Award: Mayrin Camarillo and Luis Carlos Andrade

Legacy Award: Tristen Garcia & Kamila Cantu.

The Heber Elementary School District (HESD) said the Most Outstanding Musician Award was given to Jose Luis Equihua, quad section leader.

“These students have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership within the school community. Their achievements reflect their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Cynthia Silva, Principal of Heber Elementary School. “We are incredibly proud of all our students and the Heber Hawks Drumline for their outstanding achievements. Their hard work, dedication, and talent are truly inspiring, and they serve as wonderful examples for the entire school community."

"In every beat, the Heber Hawks Drumline demonstrates not just musical talent but also discipline, teamwork, and passion. I am immensely proud of all our drumline members. Their dedication and hard work have made the drumline an integral part of our school community," said Isac Morales, Jr., Heber Hawks Drumline Instructor.

HESD also said the school announced the 2024-2025 Heber Hawks Drumline Section Leaders, Alina Quijas, Sophia Leyva, and Michael Rivera.