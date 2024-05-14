Local kindergarten children receive free oral health assessments

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local event offered free Oral Health Assessments for Kindergarten children at the Southwest High School Health Science Center.

The Imperial County Public Health Department, the Southwest High School Dental Assistant Class, and multiple agencies partnered together to host the Oral Health Fair.

The event happened on Saturday, May 11, and offered free dental screenings.

According to a press release, Dr. Maximilian Chambers, Dr. Kim Sauer, and Jackie Valadez performed the screenings for children.

“The successful collaboration between the Imperial County Public Health Department, Southwest High School Career Technical Education Dental Assistant Class, and many other participating agencies shows the unwavering commitment to the community by bringing these services to communities that need it,” said Janette Angulo, Imperial County Public Health Department Director.

“This event demonstrates the collaborative efforts of the Southwest High School Career Technical Education Dental Assistant course and industry and community partnerships to address oral health in our area,” said Jackie Valadez, RDH, Dental Assistant Class Teacher at Southwest High School.

Here are the participating agencies: