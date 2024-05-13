Southwest High School to host grand opening for new Health Science Center

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest High School Academy for Careers in Health Sciences announced there will be a grand opening for the new Health Science Center.

The event will be at the Southwest High School Amphitheater on Thursday, May 16.

There will also be a community partner resource fair that will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. The event will end with a tour of the facility.

Central Union High School District (CUHSD) said the Health Science Center will serve students enrolled in the Career Technical Education: Health Science and Medical Technology courses.

These courses offer students an experience that emphasizes patient care with a focus on public health, said CUHSD.

Multiple speakers will be at the opening ceremony including the Imperial County Public Health Department Director and the San Diego State University Imperial Valley Dean.

Southwest High School and ARC Folklorico will also perform at the event and there will be tours of the new center with student-led skills demonstrations and projects.

CUHSD community members, students, families, and stakeholders may join the event and celebrate with everyone.

If you are unable to attend, there will be a livestream of the event on CUHSD's YouTube channel.