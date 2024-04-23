Southwest High School honors new cadet program

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two very special guests paid a visit to the new Cadet Program at Southwest High School on Tuesday.

These two guests were Brigadier General Peter Cross and Command Sergeant Major Richard Aller from the California Military Youth Program Command team.

This was a unique opportunity for the cadets being that these guests oversee the entire Cadet Youth Program in California, and play a vital role in shaping the future of youth around the state.

During the visit, the cadets underwent an official military in-ranks inspection and selected cadets were recognized and promoted.

We spoke with a Cadet Corps Sergeant about the new program's future.

"Next year, we're planning to just build on this program and have more people join and make sure that the words spread around. I think a lot of the cadets right now, their main goal, is just to continue promoting and succeeding," said Samantha Perez, California Cadet Corps Sergeant.

The principal of Southwest High School said this event highlights not only the cadets' drill training but also their dedication in the classroom.

These cadets will be presenting the colors at the San Diego Padres game on Sunday.