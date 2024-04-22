ICAPCD gives out 200 air purifiers to celebrate Earth Day

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) celebrated Earth Day on Monday by giving out 200 air purifiers to local students.

Southwest High School received these gifts as a part of the "Ace" program, which stands for Air Community Education, which teaches students about air quality.

These air purifiers help reduce indoor asthma triggers by filtering particles and circulating clean air into the room.

ICAPCD said this helps local families with asthma because many have trouble affording the expensive machine.

"We live in an underserved community where not a lot of students have the opportunity to obtain these types of air purifiers. These air purifiers were bought locally and they are retailed over $200, so not a lot of families are able to purchase these," stated Belen Leon-Lopez, ICAPCD Officer.

ICAPCD said they plan to host this event every Earth Day.

Its new mascot "Air Justice" was also in attendance.